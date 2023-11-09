Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 183,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 235,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,995,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $454.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

