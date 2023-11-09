ThermoGenesis (THMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.92). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 145.48% and a negative return on equity of 365.72%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,248. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

