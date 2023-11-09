Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Price Performance

TYGO opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tigo Energy

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $72,842.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,260.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,616,000.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.