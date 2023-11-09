Toast (NYSE:TOST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Toast from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toast by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,543,000 after buying an additional 1,275,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.