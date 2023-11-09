TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,127 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.25% of TopBuild worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $70,298,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $55,524,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

NYSE BLD traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,712. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

