Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MODG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MODG opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $93,883,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $67,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.