Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Topgolf Callaway Brands traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 3031168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,568,902.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,568,902.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 16.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

