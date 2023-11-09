Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.