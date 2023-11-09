Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 371 ($4.58) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 354 ($4.37).

Get Trainline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trainline

Trainline Price Performance

About Trainline

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.63) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.60 ($4.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,385.00 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.