Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 354 ($4.37).

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.58) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, September 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trainline

Trainline Trading Up 0.1 %

About Trainline

LON TRN opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.60) on Thursday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 346.60 ($4.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7,280.00 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.