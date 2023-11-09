Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CEO David S. Regnery Sells 17,585 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TT opened at $221.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

