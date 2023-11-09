TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $895.21 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $581.78 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

