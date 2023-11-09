Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 57,264 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

