Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 57,264 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.