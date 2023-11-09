Travel + Leisure Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NYSE:TNL opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

