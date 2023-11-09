Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $379,517.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,069,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,435,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 582,898 shares of company stock worth $3,898,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

