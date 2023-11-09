Treasure Global (TGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 320.26%.

NASDAQ TGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,589. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 1,057,519 shares of Treasure Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $190,353.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,661,714 shares in the company, valued at $479,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treasure Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

