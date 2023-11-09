Treasure Global (TGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 320.26%.

Treasure Global Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,589. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 1,057,519 shares of Treasure Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $190,353.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,661,714 shares in the company, valued at $479,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Treasure Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treasure Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.