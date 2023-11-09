Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

TCN stock opened at C$10.06 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$12.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6303155 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

