Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

TCN stock opened at C$10.06 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$12.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6303155 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Read More

Dividend History for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

