Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

