Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.55%.
Tricon Residential Stock Up 2.0 %
Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
