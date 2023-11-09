Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

TFPM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,405. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TFPM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $168,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.