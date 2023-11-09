Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 2,686,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,954,753 shares.The stock last traded at $59.34 and had previously closed at $55.81.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

