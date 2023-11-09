Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $84,442,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

