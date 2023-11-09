TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

TXO Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

TXO stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TXO Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at $375,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

