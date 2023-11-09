TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NYSE TXO opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TXO Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TXO Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners



TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

