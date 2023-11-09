Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $2,065,850.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $417.54. 27,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

