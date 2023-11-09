U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down to $53.20

Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.20, but opened at $50.47. U-Haul shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 10,734 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U-Haul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in U-Haul by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.