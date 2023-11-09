U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

