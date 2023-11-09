Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,948,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 22,034,539 shares.The stock last traded at $47.81 and had previously closed at $48.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

