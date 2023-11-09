UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. UBS Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

