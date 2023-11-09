Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.62-5.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

