Unilever (LON:ULVR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($56.78) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,300 ($53.08). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.
Unilever Stock Up 2.1 %
ULVR opened at GBX 3,986.50 ($49.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,991.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,084.40. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,798.50 ($46.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.34).
Unilever Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.