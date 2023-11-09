Unilever (LON:ULVR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($56.78) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,300 ($53.08). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Unilever Stock Up 2.1 %

ULVR opened at GBX 3,986.50 ($49.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,991.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,084.40. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,798.50 ($46.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.34).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

