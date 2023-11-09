United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Director James A. C. Kennedy Purchases 4,500 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.