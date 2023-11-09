United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of United Community Banks worth $62,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,657,000 after purchasing an additional 123,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.