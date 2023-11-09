United Homes Group (UHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.09 million during the quarter.

United Homes Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,002. United Homes Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 113,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in United Homes Group in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

