United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $201.57

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.57, but opened at $185.57. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $197.94, with a volume of 612 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

