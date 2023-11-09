UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 198.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $535.97. 77,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.00. The company has a market capitalization of $496.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.