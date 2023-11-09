UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Issue $1.88 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $27.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $536.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.99 and a 200 day moving average of $496.04.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399,739 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

