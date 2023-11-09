Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

