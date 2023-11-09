Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.40 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.49 EPS.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

Get Upwork alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $131,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Upwork by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.