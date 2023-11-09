Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $145,748.47 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director W. William Boberg sold 90,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $145,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,036,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,555.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ur-Energy

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.