Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.12. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 98.10 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 157 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £562.60 million, a PE ratio of -648.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Thursday.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON: SHED) is a FTSE 250 property investment company. The Company is the only London-listed REIT to focus on specialist last mile / last touch logistics assets, with a tenant base which delivers essential goods within the UK. The Company's strategy is to invest in mid-sized logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns through active asset management.

