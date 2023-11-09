USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

NYSE USDP opened at $0.38 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.