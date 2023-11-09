Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $13.25. Utz Brands shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 61,343 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Utz Brands
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 915,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
