VAALCO Energy’s (EGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
EGY opened at GBX 360 ($4.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 282.33 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £383.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.38.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.