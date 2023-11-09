VAALCO Energy’s (EGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

EGY opened at GBX 360 ($4.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 282.33 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £383.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.38.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

