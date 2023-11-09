VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 1.32% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,468. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

