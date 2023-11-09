VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Lifted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,737,318. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

