VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

