Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.99. 558,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,387. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

