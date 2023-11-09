Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

