Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 14.0% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 3,973,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,267,381. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

